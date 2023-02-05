Bharat Jodo Yatra energised demoralised cadre; organisational revamp after plenary: KC Venugopal

Almost a month after the conclusion of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress is heading to its 85th Plenary Session in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur from February 24 to 26 during which Mallikarjun Kharge’s election as party president will be ratified. The plenary is set to kickstart an organisation revamp and set the policy direction ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year. Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal spoke to DH’s Shemin Joy on the response and follow up to yatra, whether there will be election to Congress Working Committee, Opposition unity and other political issues.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is over. What has it brought to the party’s advantage?

The run up to the yatra saw the Modi government misusing central agencies and media to target the Congress. Unfortunately, some of our leaders, either due to pressure or they were scared, left the party. There was also a feeling among a section of the Congress workers that the party is not in a position to fight the BJP. We took out the yatra at such a juncture. When the yatra started from Kanyakumari in September last year, the perception among some was that it will have impact only in Kerala and may be in the south, but nothing will happen in the north. You all now know what the response was across the country.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Yatra: Walk that burnished Rahul Gandhi’s image

What did the party achieve from the yatra?

Congress workers who were demoralised due to the current political scenario were energised. You could have seen hundreds of Congress workers assembling near the yatra starting point everyday early morning. People who were keeping away from active politics but have a national perspective, like intellectuals, artists, professionals etc, joined hands with Congress. The yatra made the organisation at the grassroot level more robust. Last but not the least, the yatra also signalled a mood change in the country. I am not saying it has completely changed but it is the beginning. People have started talking more about Adani, price rise, unemployment etc.

You have walked with Rahul Gandhi for most part of the ‘padayatra’. How has the yatra changed Rahul Gandhi?

Rahul Gandhi had been maliciously targeted through an aggressive, manipulated campaign. Through this yatra, people have demolished that campaign. The yatra has shown that Rahul Gandhi is a man of compassion, humility, sincerity, honesty and that he stands with the downtrodden. People now know the real Rahul Gandhi and that he is not the person the RSS-BJP projects. For him, it was a learning experience and he learnt a lot through his interactions during his walkathon for almost 130 days. The yatra and its experiences made him more strong and solid.

Congress projected the yatra as something that does not have an electoral agenda. How will it help? Are follow-up campaigns being planned to electorally gain from the goodwill the yatra has generated?

We never used the yatra as a political weapon for election. From day one, we highlighted certain issues like spread of hatred, unemployment, price rise etc. Those who were in agreement with those issues irrespective of their political leanings were welcomed to the yatra. We narrated the actual political situation in the country. Party sympathisers and well wishers now accept that the Congress is on the job. The general public mood is also changing. All these factors have an impact on elections and so the party decided to have a 'Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyan’, a follow up programme. Leaders from top to bottom will visit 6.25 lakh households, spreading the yatra’s message and a chargesheet against the Modi government will be conveyed. Rahul Gandhi himself has said that there will be big follow up programmes to the yatra.

Can we expect a west to east yatra, like the Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra?

There are discussions about it. We have not finalised anything. We have to think about the mode of yatra whether it should be a 'padayatra' or should it be in another form. We have to figure it out. We are working on it.

Once the yatra started, many felt that Congress should have embarked on such an exercise much earlier. What do you say?

I don't think we are late. You have to understand that there was Covid-19 pandemic and all. So, it was not practical.

During the yatra, Rahul Gandhi spoke about concentration of wealth among a select few and specifically mentioned Gautam Adani, who is now facing allegations. Do you claim that this vindicates Rahul Gandhi?

Whatever Rahul Gandhi has said has been proved right. His warnings about Covid-19 and China border row have also come true. He had spoken about the monopolisation of wealth by 2-3 corporates in the last 10 years. The entire airports are given to one person, ports to one person. Government is benefitting only 1-2 people and not the poor. People are watching the developments. Whatever we are saying is only in the interest of our country. This government did not agree but the truth has come out. The government now is not willing to discuss the financial exposure of SBI and LIC in Adani Group, which is facing allegations. What is the government hiding? We need a discussion in Parliament on this.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi's prediction about 'Adani bubble' came true: Digvijaya

In the run up to the yatra, we witnessed tension and trouble in some state units like Rajasthan. Do you think yatra brought more cohesion?

Certainly. I am very happy to say that there is more unity in the party. There is unity of purpose in the party. In the yatra, you saw many veteran and young leaders participating. The entire Congress is united.

But doesn’t the projection of Rahul Gandhi undermine the Congress president?

This is rubbish. That is the propaganda of our opponents. They dream about it but it is not happening. The status of Congress president is non-compromisable. Mallikarjun Kharge-ji, after assuming the post, had constantly monitored the progress of the yatra. The Congress president's support was vital. Rahul Gandhi himself has made it clear several times during press conferences that decisions are being taken by the president and media should direct certain questions on party and organisation to him.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is the outcome of Udaipur Declarations. What else is being implemented?

Lot of things are implemented or being implemented. Political Affairs Committees set up in states, Leader Development Mission has been launched. Some are still pending, we will do it. Office bearers are being appointed as per the criteria. Our Plenary Session is happening in Raipur from February 24 to 26. After the plenary, we will have a thorough examination on the implementation of the Udaipur declaration. You cannot implement everything in one go, it has to be a step-by-step process.

What changes can we expect in Congress as it moves to the Plenary Session?

Our main motto is to build the organisation to address the current day political challenges, including the elections. After the Plenary, there will be a clear revamping of the organisation. It has started already. On the policy ground, we will have thorough discussions.

Can we see an election to the Congress Working Committee?

Let us see. We are not closing any doors.

We have elections to nine states this year. What are the Congress prospects?

We are confident we will win these elections. We are prepared and confident. There is anger against the BJP. Party workers are ready for the battle.

Will Opposition unity be a reality, especially when parties like Trinamool Congress and AAP take a divergent stand?

The current situation in this country demands Opposition unity. That is what Rahul Gandhi has also said. These are not ordinary political times when the Union government is misusing the entire agencies and media to suppress the Opposition voice. Opposition unity is the need of the hour in such times. You can witness this unity in Parliament now when the entire Opposition is standing together on the issue of SBI and LIC investments in Adani Group.