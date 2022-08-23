Bihar Assembly Speaker Sinha refuses to resign

Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha refuses to resign despite no-confidence motion

Sinha, a BJP leader, claimed that the motion was based on 'false' charges against him

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Aug 23 2022, 17:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2022, 17:48 ist
Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha. Credit: PTI File Photo

A day ahead of Bihar Assembly’s special session wherein the new government will prove its majority, Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha on Tuesday asserted that he will not resign despite a no-confidence motion moved by MLAs of the ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’.

Sinha, a BJP leader, claimed that the motion was based on “false” charges against him, and brought without taking care of “legislative rules”.

Also Read | BJP angry over Bihar Muslim minister entering temple

“In the no-confidence motion, which seems to have cared little for rules (‘sansadiya niyam’), I have been accused of partisanship (‘pakshapat’) and a dictatorial attitude (‘tanashahi’). Both allegations are blatantly false. Resigning in such circumstances will hurt my self respect,” he told reporters.

The Speaker, however, did not comment further when asked what was going to be his party’s stance on Wednesday, with the numbers in the House clearly stacked against the BJP.

“I am at present occupying the Chair and shall be bound by the norms associated with the constitutional office. My priority will be to discharge my duties in accordance with rules,” Sinha added.

Bihar
mahagathbandhan
JD(U)
RJD
BJP
Indian Politics
India News

