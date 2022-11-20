Bihar CM will be gheraoed if he fails to fulfil job promise: Prashant Kishor

Bihar CM to be gheraoed if job promise not kept: Kishor

Kishor dared the CM to honour his assurance that he gave to the youths, after formation of the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in August

PTI
PTI, Motihari,
  Nov 20 2022, 10:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2022, 10:10 ist
Prashant Kishor (L) and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Photo Credit: PTI Photo

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be gheraoed if the JD(U) chief fails to fulfil his promise of providing "10 lakh government jobs" to youths of the state, political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor has said.

Talking to reporters in Makhania village in East Champaran district, Kishor dared the CM to honour his assurance that he gave to the youths, after formation of the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in August.

"The CM, during his Independence Day speech at Gandhi Maidan, had claimed that the grand alliance government aimed at providing jobs to 10 lakh people in the government sector.

"Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav had also said that his RJD, as part of the new regime, would deliver on the promise. I, along with the youths of Bihar, will gherao Kumar if he fails on this front," Kishor said on Saturday.

Read | Won't contest elections myself: Prashant Kishor

Kumar had in August also asserted that the new government would like to exceed the employment generation target.

"We are together and have this concept of 10 lakh jobs. We will do it. I would say, we shall be aiming at 20 lakh jobs," the chief minister had said.

Kishor, once considered a close confidant of Kumar, had earlier claimed if the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar provides 5-10 lakh jobs in the next one or two years, he would withdraw his ‘Jan Suraj Abhiyan’ and extend support to the Nitish Kumar dispensation.

Kishor is on a 3,500-km long 'padayatra' of the state.

He had recently ruled out the possibility of contesting elections, but reiterated his pledge to build a “better alternative” for Bihar.

