Bills must be discussed in standing committees: Adhir

Reciting Urdu couplets and recalling his first steps in politics, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday utilised his maiden intervention in the Lok Sabha to flag attempts by members to vitiate the secular nature of the House during the oath-taking ceremony spread over two days.

“The sloganeering of 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Allah Hu Akbar' and 'Jai Maa Kali' was not right. This raises questions over the dignity of the House,” said Chowdhury, who was appointed as the Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

He congratulated Om Birla on his election as the Lok Sabha Speaker and drew upon his “agriculturalist” credentials to highlight the incidents of farmers' suicides in some parts of the country.

“Besides being a social worker, you are also an agriculturalist. You are aware that the condition of farmers is very bad. Every day 36 farmers are committing suicide. I am sure, you will make efforts to save them,” he said wishing Birla success in his role as the Speaker.

Chowdhury went on to flag the need to refer Bills to standing committees and voiced opposition to the tendency of the government to adopt the Ordinance route to law-making.

“In Parliamentary democracy, there should be scrutiny and discussion with all stakeholders,” he said adding that he had taken a vow to strengthen parliamentary democracy the day he had assumed the primary membership of the Congress party.

Chowdhury concluded his address by dedicating a Hindi Shayiri (poem) to Om Birla, that wished him happiness and prosperity. Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi were seen congratulating Chowdhury on his maiden intervention.