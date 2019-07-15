BJP aims to replace TDP in Andhra Political scene

The Bharatiya Janata Party Andhra Pradesh unit has unveiled an ambitious plan to emerge as an alternative to Telugu Desam Party by 2024 during a recent office bearers' meeting here. Party national general secretary Ram Madhav saw a perfect platform in the state ready to lay the perfect foundation for the party. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s three-day Prantha Pracharaks Baitak that concluded here also said to have focused on strengthening the organization in the state in the coming years.

The BJP, which is buoyant with the success of admitting four TDP Rajya Sabha Members, including Sujana Chowdary, seems to have intensified its efforts to admit many more disgruntled TDP leaders into the party. “ It is time to wipe out TDP from the face of the state,” Ram Madhav told the cadre asking them to strengthen the party in the state. BJP, which has no representation in the state assembly, seems to have begun talking to TDP Legislators. “There are at least 8 TDP MLAs ready to join BJP,” state unit president Kanna Lakshminarayana said.

The BJP, which is aiming mostly on the failure of Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s five-year rule in completing Polavaram and Amaravati projects, also brands Naidu government as family-run like the Congress. “I feel there is no difference between the YSRCP and the TDP governments. Both were run by the police. There is no justice for the common man when the police were given all the powers,” Kanna said also targeting the ruling YSRCP government.

Matching the efforts of the BJP, the meeting of RSS also chalked out the hectic activity for the organization in the coming months. Pranth Sanghachalak Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Raju, says that the meeting has discussed summer training camps Gatividhi activities.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Sujana Chowdary was accorded a hero’s welcome by the BJP activists when he visited Vijayawada first time after joining BJP on Sunday. Chowdary, along with BJP membership drive convenor Shivraj Singh Chouhan, participated in the membership drive of Vijayawada and Guntur.

The former MP Chief minister has seen no future for family-run parties like TDP and YSRCP in the state. Chouhan said that BJP after securing 303 seats, is yet to have to achieve forming of more state governments. “The TDP paid the price as Naidu mind was clouded with the aspiration to make it big in national politics,” he observed.