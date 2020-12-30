BJP alleges 'Cong-backed conspiracy' to paralyse communication, public services in Punjab

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday alleged that there is a "Congress-backed conspiracy" in Punjab to break down the communication system in the border state, after over 1,500 mobile towers were targeted during the farmers' stir.

“The Amarinder Singh government has been covertly supporting disruptive elements in the state who in the garb of farmers' agitation have brought about urban Naxalism in Punjab.

"Besides damaging communication towers, such elements would block roads and rails, paralyse toll plazas... there is a Congress-backed conspiracy in Punjab to break down the communication system," he alleged in a statement here.

On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had said that 1,561 mobile towers were "impacted" in the state during the farmers' stir, and directed the police to take strict action against vandalisation and disruption of telecom services. Asserting that he will not let Punjab plunge into anarchy at any cost and nobody can be allowed to take the law into their hands, the chief minister had said he has been forced to toughen his stance as his repeated appeals had been ignored.

Chugh asked why the Amarinder Singh government "has not taken action" against those involved in destroying telecommunication towers.

“The Congress-supported disruptive elements have adversely hit students dependent on online education and other professionals like bankers and businessmen,” he said.

“The Amarinder government is playing havoc with the state and the Centre should immediately take action against it,” Chugh demanded.

A total of 1,561 mobile towers have been impacted in the state, according to an official statement on Monday.

The state has 21,306 mobile towers spread across its 22 districts.