BJP, allies welcome Supreme Court verdict in Sushant Singh Rajput case

The BJP and its allies on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court order upholding the Bihar government's recommendation for a CBI probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and slammed the Maharashtra government for its alleged attempts to stall the investigation.

BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said the CBI probe will lead to justice.

"People are happy with the Supreme Court verdict. We are confident that the truth will now come out. The Maharashtra government had been stalling the investigation...," he said.

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan, who has been an early votary of a CBI probe in the matter, said the SC's verdict has "respected" sentiments of crores of people.

In a tweet, he expressed confidence that the CBI will not only bring out the truth but also "expose" those who tried to mislead the probe in the case of the alleged suicide.

BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao said, "Supreme Court's welcome verdict on #CBIForSSR has given relief to millions; his family members, relatives, friends, fans, followers and the people who are for justice. Hope investigation will be smooth, swift & fair. Power of people and the power of judiciary are intact."

The JD(U) has also welcomed the verdict.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged at Patna against actress Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, to the CBI.

The apex court said that the Bihar government is competent to transfer the case to the CBI for investigation.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

His death and the row over it has been in focus in his home state Bihar, where assembly elections are slated to be held in October-November.