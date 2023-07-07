BJP announces in-charges for four poll-bound states

BJP appoints Pralhad Joshi, Bhupender Yadav in-charge for Rajasthan, MP polls

Former Union minister Prakash Javadekar and another senior party leader Om Prakash Mathur was made poll in-charge for Telangana and Chhattisgarh respectively.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 07 2023, 17:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 17:22 ist
Union ministers Pralhad Joshi (R) and Bhupender Yadav. Credit: PTI Photos

The BJP on Friday appointed Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Bhupender Yadav the party's in-charge for assembly polls in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh respectively, stepping up its campaigns for key state polls before the Lok Sabha contest in 2024.

Former Union minister Prakash Javadekar and another senior party leader Om Prakash Mathur was made poll in-charge for Telangana and Chhattisgarh respectively, a party statement said.

Also Read: 'Corruption biggest ideology of Congress, Chhattisgarh has become its ATM,' says PM Modi

Former Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel and Haryana leader Kuldeep Bishnoi will be co-in charges for the Rajasthan polls, and Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be the co-in charge for Chhattisgarh.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be the co-in-charge for Madhya Pradesh while the party's national general secretary Sunil Bansal has been given the same responsibility for Telangana, the statement said.

All the four states along with Mizoram are expected to go to the polls in October-November.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
BJP
Chhattisgarh
Rajasthan
Telangana
Madhya Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

Rains subside in Kerala, many lodged in relief camps

Rains subside in Kerala, many lodged in relief camps

Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago

Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago

'Project-K', first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC

'Project-K', first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC

Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef announce divorce

Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef announce divorce

Tomatoes costlier than petrol as prices skyrocket

Tomatoes costlier than petrol as prices skyrocket

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

Haryana allows restaurants to stay open 24×7

Haryana allows restaurants to stay open 24×7

 