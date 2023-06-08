India Political Updates: Amit Shah to address gathering at Tirupati Balaji temple in Jammu today
India Political Updates: Amit Shah to address gathering at Tirupati Balaji temple in Jammu today
updated: Jun 08 2023, 09:38 ist
09:38
Vasundhara Raje meets BJP general secretary B L Santhosh
Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje met BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh on Wednesday as the party plans its campaign in the Congress-ruled state which will go to polls later this year. The two-term former chief minister of Rajasthan remains the BJP's most prominent face in the state where she has her share of detractors within the party. (PTI)
09:36
BJP tries to neutralise effects of wrestlers' protest fallout in Haryana
While its top leadership engages and negotiates with protesting wrestlers in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party has simultaneously started to test the waters and neutralize the electoral fallout of the grappler’s agitation in Haryana. The epicenter of the political experiments is located at Uchana Kalan, an assembly constituency in the Jat-dominated Jind district some 180 km southwest of the capital Chandigarh.
Hours after the rape-murder of a student in hostel came to light at Marine Drive in Mumbai, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi lashed out at the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis dispensation for ignoring the issue of safety of women. The 18-year-old girl, who hailed from Akola, was allegedly raped and murdered at the Savitribai Phule Women's Hostel, a state government-run facility located near the Police Gymkhana on Marine Drive.
MVA targets Shinde government on safety of women
Amit Shah to address gathering at Tirupati Balaji Temple in Jammu today
The event will be the inauguration of the temple. J&K L-G Saxena will also attend the ceremony.