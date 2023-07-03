BJP dismisses speculation on political future of Maharashtra CM after Ajit Pawar's induction

NCP leader Ajit Pawar joining the Maharashtra government has created a perception that BJP has started doubting whether Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena can deliver results in Lok Sabha polls and he may be sidelined, according to political observers.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has dismissed such talks, saying the speculation of Shinde losing the chief minister's post is nothing but kite-flying.

Senior journalist and political analyst Prakash Akolkar on Monday said fresh political developments in the state suggest that Shinde is being sidelined as both Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are vocal, aggressive and better administrators than the incumbent chief minister.

"The BJP wants to win more than 45 Lok Sabha seats (out of 48) in Maharashtra and feels Shinde may not deliver. The BJP had played the Maratha card while bringing in Shinde (as the chief minister last June). Now, they have a better Maratha leader in Ajit Pawar," he told PTI.

The Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) have said the Maharashtra assembly speaker will have to take a decision by August 11 on the disqualification of 16 MLAs of Shiv Sena including CM Shinde.

"If the Speaker rules in favour of Shinde, the Maha Vikas Aghadi will move the Supreme Court," senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has claimed Shinde will not remain chief minister for long.

However, senior BJP leader Madhav Bhandari said all these talks are nothing but kite flying.

"First of all the disqualification petition pending with the speaker will not go against us. Even if it does, the fallout won't impact the government as we have enough numbers," he said.