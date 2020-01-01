BJP, govt hail "momentous" CDS decision, attack Cong

A day after Congress went hammer and tongs against the appointment of Bipin Rawat as the nation’s first Chief of Defence Staff, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed him as an “outstanding officers” and said the “momentous and comprehensive reform” will help the country face the ever-changing challenges of modern warfare.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar berated the Congress for raising questions over the appointment of Rawat as CDS, saying anyone doing politics over this is condemnable".

"Rahul Gandhi's tweets are done by his advisors while Congress' people speak different things. That's why Congress is a confused party," Javadekar said reacting to objections raised by Congress on Tuesday, which said the government started on wrong foot on the appointment and only time will reveal the implications.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had said, “let Bipin Rawat ji's ideological predilection not affect the apolitical institution of India, our Army.”

As the first CDS took charge on Wednesday, the Prime Minister meanwhile recalled the valiant personnel who fought in Kargil, after which, he said many discussions on reforming our military began leading to today’s historic development.

“I am delighted that as we begin the New Year and new decade, India gets its first Chief of Defence Staff in General Bipin Rawat. I congratulate him and wish him the very best for this responsibility. He is an outstanding officer who has served India with great zeal. As the first CDS takes charge, I pay homage to all those who have served and laid down their lives for our nation,” the Prime Minister said.

He recalled had announced from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15 last year that India will have a Chief of Defence Staff, an institution, which carries tremendous responsibility of modernizing our military forces.

“It would also reflect the hopes and aspirations of 1.3 billion Indians. Creation of the Department of Military Affairs with requisite military expertise and institutionalisation of the post of CDS is momentous and comprehensive reforms that will help our country face the ever-changing challenges of modern warfare,” he said.

Congratulating Rawat on taking charge, Shah said he is sure that under his leadership all the three forces will collectively work as a team and leave no stone unturned in securing our nation against all odds.

Calling it a “momentous and historic day” for India, Home Minister Shah said this decision will further strengthen India’s resolve to be among the best defence forces in the world.

The BJP chief also felt that the move will further Narendra Modi government's efforts towards ensuring welfare of personnel of all three services of the armed forces.