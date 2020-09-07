BJP IT cell has gone rogue: Subramanian Swamy

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Monday took on his party's IT cell and its chief Amit Malviya, accusing them of going "rogue" and running a "filthy" campaign against him.

Swamy, who has around 99 lakh followers on Twitter, warned that he should not be held responsible if his supporters hit back at the IT cell trolls.

"The BJP IT cell has gone rogue. Some of its members are putting out fake ID tweets to make personal attacks on me. If my angered followers make counter personal attacks I cannot be held responsible just as BJP cannot be held responsible for the rogue IT cell of the party," he said in a tweet.

When a supporter asked him to ignore them and he would be wasting his "important time" if he gives them importance, Swamy said he is ignoring but the BJP must sack them.

"One Malviya character is running riot with filth. We are a party of Maryada Purushottam, not of Ravan or Dushashan," he said. Malviya could not be reached for comments.

Soon after the tweets, his supporters took on Malviya, which Swamy retweeted. Some asked whether Malviya has spent all the "hit job budget" on Swamy while others asked party chief J P Nadda to take note of Malviya's actions.

People close to Swamy claimed that they had become aware of some messages sent to BJP supporters asking them to target Swamy on social media after the nominated MP questioned the decisions of the Narendra Modi government.

Swamy has taken on the government on its handling of the economy during the Covid-19 pandemic and the move to conduct JEE-NEET during this period.