BJP MP Parvesh Verma claims to have received threat call after insulting CAA protestors

West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma, one of the BJP star campaigners for the Delhi Assembly polls who is facing a storm over his anti-CAA protesters as "rapists", on Wednesday claimed that he has received a threat call from an unknown person.

He tweeted with the screen-shot of the number from which he received a call at 8:11 AM, "got a threat call in the morning from this number. Filing a police complaint."

Verma is facing controversy over his comments on Tuesday that lakhs of people are coming to the anti-CAA protest site of Shaheen Bagh and they could enter one's house to rape and murder their sisters and daughters.

Got a threat cal in the morning from this no. Filing a police complaint.@DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/aciQya2ghK — Parvesh Sahib Singh (@p_sahibsingh) January 29, 2020

Another video of Verma also surfaced in which which he was heard saying that once BJP government is in power, all mosques that had encroached government land in his constituency will be razed.

The Election Commission has taken cognizance of his remarks and are likely to issue a show-cause notice to him on Wednesday. The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer has submitted a report to the EC in this regard.