BJP MP seeks inclusion of Gorkhas left out of NRC

A BJP MP told Lok Sabha on Friday that many members of the Gorkha community have been excluded from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam and asked the government to give them recognition as the state's inhabitants.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Raju Bista (BJP) said that the exclusion of names of many Gorkhasy from the NRC is a question mark on the sacrifices made by those freedom fighters who were from this community.

He said the Gorkha community has made numerous contribution in nation-building.

Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded that the Kurmi tribe be given the status of Scheduled Tribes.

Jagdambika Pal of the BJP was of the view that the corridor of Sharada Peeth should be opened.

Sharada Peeth is an ancient shrine located across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

He also lauded the government for opening the Kartarpur Corridor.