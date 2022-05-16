BJP only seeks to divide and suppress: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP of working to divide and suppress people.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara, Rahul Gandhi said, "There is a fight between two ideologies. On one hand, there is Congress which says that everyone has to be protected, and everyone should walk together; on the other hand there is BJP, which only works to divide and suppress."

He added, "Tribals and the Congress party share a strong bond. We have been protecting the tribal people's history and we never wanted to erase it. During UPA's tenure, we brought a historical law to protect the land, forest and water belonging to the tribal people."

While praising the Ashok Gehlot-led state government, Rahul Gandhi said, "The Rajasthan government is working for the tribals. Rajasthan leads all other states in terms of the work done on the health front. It provides health insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh. Even the English medium school here will be of great benefit to the tribals as they will be able to find employment anywhere after studying here," he added.

Earlier, the Congress leader laid the foundation stone for a bridge at Beneshwar Dham and visited a temple there.