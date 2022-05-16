BJP only seeks to divide and suppress: Rahul Gandhi

BJP only seeks to divide and suppress: Rahul Gandhi

There is a fight between two ideologies, he said

IANS
IANS,
  • May 16 2022, 18:25 ist
  • updated: May 16 2022, 18:25 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: IANS Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP of working to divide and suppress people.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara, Rahul Gandhi said, "There is a fight between two ideologies. On one hand, there is Congress which says that everyone has to be protected, and everyone should walk together; on the other hand there is BJP, which only works to divide and suppress."

Also read: PM Modi, BJP govt destroyed Indian economy: Rahul Gandhi

He added, "Tribals and the Congress party share a strong bond. We have been protecting the tribal people's history and we never wanted to erase it. During UPA's tenure, we brought a historical law to protect the land, forest and water belonging to the tribal people."

While praising the Ashok Gehlot-led state government, Rahul Gandhi said, "The Rajasthan government is working for the tribals. Rajasthan leads all other states in terms of the work done on the health front. It provides health insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh. Even the English medium school here will be of great benefit to the tribals as they will be able to find employment anywhere after studying here," he added.

Earlier, the Congress leader laid the foundation stone for a bridge at Beneshwar Dham and visited a temple there.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rahul Gandhi
Congress
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Dirty liberal pipe-dream: 3 myths about electric cars

Dirty liberal pipe-dream: 3 myths about electric cars

Bento Cakes—the trending Korean dessert everyone loves

Bento Cakes—the trending Korean dessert everyone loves

Uyghur county in China has highest prison rate in world

Uyghur county in China has highest prison rate in world

Lesser known facts about Vicky Kaushal one must know!

Lesser known facts about Vicky Kaushal one must know!

Book to film: Filmmakers choose a tried & tested route

Book to film: Filmmakers choose a tried & tested route

 