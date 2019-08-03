BJP organic entity not an assembled one: Modi to MPs

Press Trust of India
  • Aug 03 2019, 15:10pm ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2019, 17:08pm ist
The BJP is an "organic" entity and not an "assembled" entity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the ruling party lawmakers here as he asked them to remain active as ground workers even after becoming ministers or legislators.

"The BJP is an organic entity and not an assembled entity. It has reached here because of its ideology and thoughts not because of one family's legacy," Modi told the BJP MPs during a two-day training programmes for them.

"The party worker in you should remain alive always even if you become a minister or an MP. Irrespective of your age, always remain a student so that learning process goes on," Modi was quoted as saying by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

The PM was addressing the BJP lawmakers at a two-day training programme for them that began here on Saturday.

During the training programme, the party MPs will also be addressed by Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party working president JP Nadda.

The training programme, "Abhyas Varga", is being organised at Parliament and issues like the party's ideology and Parliamentary procedures will be discussed at length.

