BJP plans to kick-off mega digital drive in UP ahead of Assembly polls: Report

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a high-voltage drama ahead of the most awaited Assembly elections. With parties like Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party hitting off their ground-level camping, the ruling party Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has an uphill task to win the trust of voters.

BJP hasn’t left any stone unturned to do so. With the elections coming closer, the party is planning a huge social media outreach and ground-level campaign to reach the voters, according to a News18 report.

Yogi Adityanath’s party in the state has already flagged off a mega membership drive last month which is seen as a tactical step to stay ahead of the game. The membership drive is seen as a prominent step to increase numbers in the assembly elections from 317 seats in the 2017 elections.

A source told the news broadcaster that a ‘social media wing’, apart from the ‘IT wing’ in UP BJP was now dedicatedly looking at creating social media content for the party and pushing it on all social media platforms.

“We have enough content on the government’s performance for our campaigns but it is also an earnest effort to immediately counter any falsehood or propaganda against the Yogi government by our political opponents. The social media structure of the party in UP has been set up on the lines of the party structure in a methodological manner,” the news website quoted a BJP leader.

DH could not verify this information independently.

This campaign will be on the same lines as the West Bengal campaign. There will be catchy songs to counter the strength of the opposition, there will be digital posters of PM Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath, party chief JP Nadda, state president Swatantra Dev Singh to attract voters.

“Separate groups have also been created with influential groups like lawyers, teachers and other professionals to disseminate the party’s message. Plus, on each booth, a ‘Tridev set-up’ has been enforced in which the Booth President, Booth In-charge and Booth General Secretary will have “collective responsibility” to attract voters to BJP,” the news report stated.

Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders have been asserting that the BJP is prepared to win at least 350 seats in the assembly elections.

