BJP poaching MLAs with cash, petrol pump: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that the BJP was trying to topple the government in Karnataka and several other states by means of horse-trading. She was addressing Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) mega Martyrs' Day rally in central Kolkata.

“They are trying to topple the Karnataka (government), Goa (government), Madhya Pradesh (government) by horse-trading. But they should remember that they may get toppled themselves,” said Banerjee. At the end of her speech, Banerjee also raised the slogan “Down with horse-trading.”

Her comments come at a time when a tug-of-war is going on Karnataka over the resignation of Congress and JD(S) MLAs.

The TMC supremo further alleged that in Bengal also the BJP was trying to indulge in horse-trading by trying to poach TMC MLAs with the lure of money.

“BJP is offering our MLAs Rs. 2 crore and a petrol pump to join them,” said Banerjee.

Questioning the BJP’s success in the Lok Sabha elections, the TMC supremo regarded the elections as a “mystery” and asked how the BJP was able to get almost the same number of seats which they claimed before the polls.

Banerjee also said that she will urge the State Election Commission to conduct local polls using ballots and not EVMs.

The Chief Minister accused the BJP of using Central agencies to intimidate people and force them to switch over. She also said that after summoning them, agencies such as the CBI and the ED were asking people to contact a certain BJP leader to avoid arrest.

“They are telling these people ‘contact a certain BJP leader and then you will not be arrested. If you don’t contact BJP leaders you will face the same fate as Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Tapas Paul’ (who were arrested by the CBI),” said Banerjee.

In a bid to counter the BJP’s allegation that TMC is taking cut money (bribe to access government schemes) Banerjee demanded that the BJP return the black money to the public which they promised to do.

Banerjee also said that her party will launch a movement demanding the return of black money from BJP leaders in West Bengal.