BJP rejigs Parliamentary board: B S Yediyurappa is in, Nitin Gadkari is out

BJP rejigs Parliamentary board: BSY in, Gadkari out

  • Aug 17 2022, 14:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2022, 14:40 ist
B S Yediyurappa and Nitin Gadkari. Credit: DH and PTI Photo

BJP on Wednesday announced a new Central Parliamentary Board. The board with 11 members includes J P Nadda, Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and B L Santhosh. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan have been dropped from the board. 

Sarbananda Sonowal, B S Yediyurappa, K Laxman, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Satyanarayan Jatiya, Sudha Yadav are the new additions.

The move is an attempt by the party to make the parliamentary board more socially and regionally representative.

Lalpura will be the first Sikh to have a seat in the BJP parliamentary board as a person from a minority community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, and BJP president J P Nadda are among its members.

The party also rejigged its Central Election Committee and included former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, Om Mathur and its women wing chief Vanathi Srinivasan.

Former Union minister Shahnawaz Hussain and Jual Oram have been dropped from the CEC, whose members also include all parliamentary board members.

