BJP should make Sukesh Chandrashekhar its national president: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal said the BJP had brought Chandrashekhar into its fold as a star campaigner

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 12 2022, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2022, 14:39 ist
Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the BJP should make conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar its national president as he was speaking the same language as the saffron party.

During a press conference, he said the BJP had brought Chandrashekhar into its fold as a star campaigner.

"The BJP demands my lie-detector test and even Sukesh Chandrshekhar makes the same demand. They speak the same language. He is fully trained to join the BJP now," Kejriwal said.

Also Read | Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar asks Delhi L-G to move him to 'any other jail'

The Delhi chief minister went on to add, "I have heard that Modiji's roadshows are not drawing crowds. They should bring Sukesh Chandrshekhar to those roadshows. He has so many stories of how he cheated people that the crowd will just come to watch and listen to his stories. In fact, he should be made the BJP's national president."

Chandrashekhar has written multiple letters to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, accusing Kejriwal and jailed minister Satyendar Jain of corruption and extortion.

