BJP to get 'overwhelming majority' in Uttar Pradesh, says Yogi after EC announces poll dates

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jan 08 2022, 18:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2022, 18:16 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI File photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday welcomed the announcement of poll dates in the state and said the BJP will return to power with an "overwhelming majority".

The Election Commission has announced seven-phase voting in Uttar Pradesh starting February 10. Counting of votes will take place in March, along with four other poll-bound states.

"We welcome the festival of democracy.

"With the blessings of the people and on the basis of the double engine government's achievements, the BJP will form its government with an overwhelming majority," Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

The state will go to polls on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7.

Counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, along with Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, will take place on March 10.

The BJP has already announced Adityanath as its chief ministerial face in the politically crucial state.

