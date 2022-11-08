BJP turns focus towards MCD elections

As the electoral action heats up in the poll-going states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party is quietly turning its focus on the civic elections in the Capital. The party is fielding over 28 national leaders to campaign for it in the coming days, working on a feedback mechanism, and ramping up its social media activities.

The BJP, which has been in power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for the last 15 years, will be taking on the Aam Aadmi Party to defend its turf. Elections to these wards will take place on December 4 and results will be out on December 7. The elections will be the first since the civic body was unified into a single body in April 2022.

Party leaders involved in the election process said that over 28 national leaders have been entrusted with travelling to the various mandals of the state to campaign for the party. Schedules are being drawn and a list will be issued sometime this week, leaders said.

After the redrawing of wards, the MCD now has about 250 wards across 14 districts, and close to 270 mandals.

Another senior leader in the BJP said that as part of the preparations, the party is collecting feedback and names of possible candidates. The party’s senior leadership and its mandal leaders are sending feedback of names of candidates. “We will prepare a list of three candidates each, and till now, over 15,000 names have come up to us through this exercise,” said the leader.

Apart from that, the party has also increased its focus on its social media activities. Party spokesperson Tajinder Pal Bagga said that in response to the AAP’s jibe that the BJP has turned Delhi into a “koore ka pahad” (a mountain of trash), the party ran a video of a bigger mountain from Punjab. The BJP has been criticised for not successfully managing sanitation in Delhi, and to this end, the BJP has started a ‘Kude Par Jansamvad’ campaign.

“We went to Punjab to show that there are bigger mountains of trash in a state that the AAP is running,” Bagga said.

He added that the key issues on which they will target the AAP will be on pollution, health and education services. “People can not breathe and Kejriwal is nowhere to be seen in Delhi; he’s in Gujarat or in Himachal,” Bagga said.