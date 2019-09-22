BJP's aim is to reach majority single-handedly

The BJP is aiming at political supremacy in Maharashtra by attempting to cross the magic figure of 145 single-handedly.

In the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly reaching above the half-way mark of 144-plus in the era of an alliance is not an easy task.

That is why the BJP is asking smaller allies like Republican Party of India (Athawale) and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha to contest on BJP symbol even while hard-bargain was underway with Shiv Sena to reach a seat-sharing formula.

Given the fact that there is no perceptible change in political scenario between the Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls, the BJP is on a strong footing.

The defections from NCP and Congress, which include two dozen top leaders including sitting legislators, former legislators and former ministers, has left the opposition camp struggling.

Riding on the Narendra Modi-wave, the BJP in 2014, secured 122 seats while contesting alone.

"The BJP would like to run the government effectively. Shiv Sena often plays the role of opposition while being in the government. While we are all for alliance (with Shiv Sena) we would like to insulate from unnecessary problems," a senior BJP strategist told DH.

He cited the example of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray forcing chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to scrap the super refinery project at Nanar in Ratnagiri district and the ongoing protests against the Mumbai Metro car shed in the Aarey Milk Colony.

The Shiv Sena is strongest in Mumbai and Konkan while BJP in Vidarbha. In other regions of North Maharashtra, Western Maharashtra and Marathwada, tallywise, BJP is higher. In Western Maharashtra, the BJP faces a stiff challenge from Sharad Pawar-led NCP. Besides, Congress and NCP, in an alliance can put up a challenge in Marathwada and North Maharashtra. In Vidarbha, BJP's supremacy in Vidarbha is unquestionable.

The Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, that has dented the Dalit and Muslim vote bank of the Congress and NCP in Lok Sabha polls, could emerge as an irritant for the BJP.

Though Raj Thackeray-led MNS has not contested the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, its performance in 2014 Assembly polls, also has not been satisfactory and it won just one seat. In case, MNS decides to contest 100-odd seats, it would split the votes of Marathi-manoos.

State BJP president Chandrakant Patil, in his public meetings, is appealing people to give "220-plus seats" to the saffron alliance.

But what union home minister and BJP president tweeted after polls were announced, the aim was clear. "The BJP government in Maharashtra and Haryana has taken development and good governance to new heights in these states. I appeal to BJP workers in these states to take government’s achievements to people and form the government with a huge mandate,” Shah said.