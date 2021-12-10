BJP's ideology rooted against women: Priyanka Gandhi

The BJP ideology is rooted against women and can never support the philosophy of their empowerment, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said on Friday.

Speaking at a women's empowerment convention in South Goa, Gandhi, who is on a one-day tour of the poll-bound state, also said that BJP's schemes and initiatives reflect the party's inherent bias towards womenfolk.

"The (Congress) ideology gave this country, this state its freedom. It is very important that we protect this ideology. When we talk about women's power, about women's freedom, when we want such an atmosphere in the country where the women are free to express, are free of shackles, then we can never talk about the ideology of the BJP," Gandhi said.

"Because the BJP's ideology right from its roots is against women. BJP's ideology will never want women's empowerment. When they come and talk about women, when you see their schemes for women, it is only about providing gas cylinders and money for the household. And they think that their responsibility towards women ends there," Gandhi said, adding that the biggest responsibility which the state owes women is to empower them and make them independent.

She also slammed the increasing crimes against women in Goa and added that if Congress comes to power, it would increase staffing of women in police stations,

"See how many attacks are happening on women. When attacks happen on women, when rapes happen what does the Goa CM say? He asks what they were doing out so late. Why were they on the beach? His minister says why are you wearing such clothes? When such attacks happen on women, the allegation is not on the one who rapes, but the one who is raped," Gandhi said.

"It is the government's responsibility that crimes against women be stopped. They need to be tried and jailed but this government hasn't done it. Congress will increase the staffing of women in police stations. You have to be heard. Wherever there is a BJP government, there are more crimes against women," Gandhi said.

