Brazen violation of constitutional norms: Cong slams TN Guv over Assembly row

The Congress on Monday launched a scathing attack on Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi for skipping portions of the state government-prepared customary address in the Assembly, alleging that his actions were a "brazen violation" of constitutional norms and he was "acting at the behest of those who appointed him".

The tussle between the ruling DMK and the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan hit a new low on Monday as the governor skipped portions of the government prepared customary address in the Assembly and Chief Minister M K Stalin piloted a resolution to exclude from the House records whatever he spoke outside the state-drafted speech.

Reacting to the developments, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, "The conduct of the IB officer-turned Governor in the Tamil Nadu Assembly today is a brazen violation of all Constitutional norms and conventions."

"He is clearly acting at the behest of those who appointed him. He is a disgrace to the position he holds!" Ramesh said.

Ravi began his address, marking the commencement of the year's first session, amid slogan shouting against him by MLAs belonging to allies of the ruling DMK.

As soon as Ravi began his address in Tamil, greeting members on the New Year and the harvest festival 'Pongal,' legislators raised slogans including 'Tamil Nadu Vazhgave' (Long live Tamil Nadu) and 'Engal Nadu Tamil Nadu' (Our land is Tamil Nadu).

BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan alleged that the government did not get the Raj Bhavan's concurrence for the prepared speech to be read by the Governor and defended Ravi and hit out at the DMK regime.

Following Ravi's address, Stalin expressed regret on the governor skipping certain portions from the prepared address. The chief minister moved a resolution and it was adopted and Ravi left the House immediately.

The Congress, CPI and CPI(M) are among the allies of the ruling party in the state.