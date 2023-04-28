BRS party fund touches Rs 1,250 crore

BRS party fund touches Rs 1,250 crore, earns Rs 7 cr as monthly bank interest

BRS in its meeting passed a resolution on the financial affairs of the party

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Apr 28 2023, 11:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 11:36 ist
K Chandrasekhar Rao. Credit: PTI Photo

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has a party fund of Rs 1,250 crore including Rs 767 crore bank deposits which are yielding Rs 7 crore per month interest, the party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said.

Speaking at the BRS' Foundation Day on Thursday, Rao said expenses for running the party, construction of party offices in districts and campaigning are met from the interest income.

"The party fund has reached Rs 1,250 crore, out of which Rs 767 crore was deposited in banks. Expenses incurred for running the party, construction of party offices in the districts, campaigning and infrastructure creation are met from this," he said.

Also Read | Third term certain, target is to win over 100 seats: KCR on party formation day

KCR on October 21, 2021, during the plenary, had said the party (then TRS) had fixed deposits worth Rs 425 crore which was yielding an interest of Rs 2 crore per month.

The BRS in its meeting passed a resolution on the financial affairs of the party.

As per the resolution, the party president will take care of the financial affairs of the party including opening bank accounts in other states and setting up of systems for media coordination for the party’s campaign, among others.

The BRS party office in Delhi will be inaugurated on May 4, the party said.

Meanwhile, the party also decided to undertake TV advertisements and film production in future to take the party to the masses across the country and if necessary, the party will also run a TV channel.

KCR told his party men and public representatives that transparency should be maintained in every aspect and advised them not to indulge in corruption under any circumstances.

KCR
Bharat Rashtra Samithi
BRS
India News
Indian Politics
K Chandrasekhar Rao
Telangana

