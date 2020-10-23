BSP all set to field candidate in RS by-elections in UP

BSP all set to field candidate in Rajya Sabha by-election in Uttar Pradesh

The BSP has decided to field its national coordinator Ramji Gautam and the nomination papers will be filed on Monday

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Oct 23 2020, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2020, 15:58 ist
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati. Credit: PTI

In a surprise move, the Mayawati-led BSP is all set to field a candidate for the November 9 Rajya Sabha by-election in Uttar Pradesh though it lacks the required numbers to secure victory.

The BSP has decided to field its national coordinator Ramji Gautam and the nomination papers will be filed on Monday, a party leader said on condition of anonymity.

"We have taken a nomination paper for Ramji Gautam with the signatures of 10 MLAs and he will file his nomination on Monday," the leader said.

The assembly secretariat confirmed collection of a nomination paper in the name of Ramji Gautam.

The by-election to 10 Rajya Sabha seats will take place on November 9.

According to an assembly secretarial official, there are 395 MLAs currently and it is necessary to secure votes of around 37 members to win a Rajya Sabha seat from UP.

The ruling BJP, having 304 members in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, is set to win eight to nine seats, and the main opposition Samajwadi Party with 48 MLAs will easily secure only one seat.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has 18 MLAs. The Apna Dal has nine members, the Congress seven, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party four and five are Independents.

The BSP leader said, "Parties like the Congress and the Bharatiya Samaj Party do not have the numbers and the Samajwadi Party too with its present strength is not in a position to get its second candidate elected. If all want to stop the BJP, they will support us though we have not yet had any discussion with them".

Among the 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh falling vacant on November 25, the BJP held three, Samajwadi Party four, Bahujan Samaj Party two and the Congress one.

The 10 retiring members are Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Arun Singh and Neeraj Shekhar of the BJP; Chandrapal Singh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav, Ram Prakash Verma and Javed Ali Khan of the SP; Rajaram and Veer Singh of the BSP; and Panna Lal Punia of the Congress.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bahujan Samaj Party
Mayawati
Uttar Pradesh
by-elections

What's Brewing

Did You Know? Uranus has many mysterious rings

Did You Know? Uranus has many mysterious rings

Young Americans can swing the election... if they vote

Young Americans can swing the election... if they vote

IPL 2020 | CSK vs MI: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | CSK vs MI: SWOT Analysis

DH Toon | Bihar polls: 'Vote for free Covid-19 vaccine'

DH Toon | Bihar polls: 'Vote for free Covid-19 vaccine'

Love SPB songs? A doll show for you

Love SPB songs? A doll show for you

Wikipedia, WHO join to combat Covid-19 misinformation

Wikipedia, WHO join to combat Covid-19 misinformation

 