By sending Kharge to Rajya Sabha, Sonia keeps her promise

With senior leader Mallikarjuna Kharge winning Rajya Sabha election unanimously, along with three others is a certainty, finally, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has kept her promise to bring veteran party leader to Parliament.

Kharge, who had never seen defeat in his entire political carrier, was shocked after 2019 Lok Sabha debacle from Kalaburgi segment. However, Sonia assured him to accommodate in Rajya Sabha whenever an opportunity arises.

While acknowledging his performance as party leader in Lok Sabha during the first term of NDA government, Sonia advised him to stay put in the national capital and made him as in charge of Maharashtra.

As per Sonia assurance, Kharge first attempted to enter Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan in 2019. But the Congress decided to field former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh whose term as Rajya Sabha member from Assam had ended a few months earlier.

Later Congress attempt to send Kharge to Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu also failed to materialise as the DMK, coalition partner of Congress, refused to spare any seat.

With Karnataka Rajya Sabha election announced where Congress can win only one seat comfortably, the party was quick to announce the name of Kharge without waiting for state unit recommendation soon after Election Commission of India announced the calendar of events for polls.



Had the party waited for state unit recommendation, the matter would have got complicated as the party unit would send more names for consideration since many leaders were aspiring for the seat, said a Congress leader.

To avoid any confusion the party announced Kharge's name and decided to extend the support to J D ( S) supremo former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda as fourth candidate.