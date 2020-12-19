Mamata will be left alone by the time polls come: Shah

By the time West Bengal elections arrive, Mamata will be left all alone: Amit Shah

Shah's assertions came on a day Suvendu Adhikari and nine MLAs of different parties and a TMC MP joined the BJP

PTI
PTI, Midnapore,
  • Dec 19 2020, 16:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2020, 16:51 ist
Mamata Banerjee and Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Hitting out at the Mamata Banerjee government over continued political violence in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday claimed there will be more desertions to the BJP from the TMC and that the West Bengal Chief Minister will be left alone in her party by the time elections arrive.

Addressing a party rally here, Shah alleged the Mamata Banerjee government was steeped in corruption resulting in alienation of the masses.

He exuded confidence that the BJP will form the next government in the state with more than 200 seats. West Bengal has a 294-member assembly.

Also read: Overcome politics of regionalism: Amit Shah takes a dig at TMC

Shah's assertions came on a day West Bengal political heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, nine MLAs of different parties and a TMC MP joined the BJP.

"I want to say it clearly that the BJP will form the next government in the state with more than 200 seats... political violence and intimidation by the TMC won't yield any benefit. BJP president J P Nadda's convoy was attacked, so many our party workers have been killed," he said.

Also read: Heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP; 9 MLAs, 1 MP also change sides

"The more violence you (the TMC) perpetrate, the more stronger the BJP will emerge," he asserted.

Taking a swipe at the TMC over a string of desertions ahead of the assembly elections, the BJP leader said, "By the time elections arrive, Mamata Banerjee will be left alone in her party."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Amit Shah
TMC
BJP
West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee

What's Brewing

Four things to know about Dhanush's 'The Gray Man'

Four things to know about Dhanush's 'The Gray Man'

In Pics | How Covid-19 spread across India in numbers

In Pics | How Covid-19 spread across India in numbers

DH Toon | Sonia Gandhi to meet dissenting leaders today

DH Toon | Sonia Gandhi to meet dissenting leaders today

Under Kohli, India got both highest, lowest Test scores

Under Kohli, India got both highest, lowest Test scores

 