Bypoll wins in Azamgarh, Rampur are historic, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the bypoll wins in Azamgarh and Rampur are historic and indicates wide-scale acceptance and support for the double engine governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh.
The results of three Lok Sabha and seven Assembly constituencies spread in different states where bypolls were held on June 23 were declared on Sunday. Lok Sabha bypolls were held in two seats of Uttar Pradesh -- Rampur and Azamgarh -- and one seat of Punjab. Bypolls were held for one assembly seat each in Delhi, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh, and four seats of Tripura.
Referring to bypoll results in a series of tweets, Prime Minister said, "I thank the people of Tripura for reposing faith in @BJP4Tripura's development agenda and blessing our candidates, including CM @DrManikSaha2 Ji with wins in the by-polls. Our Government will continue fulfilling people's aspirations. I laud our Karyakartas for their hardwork."
The by-poll wins in Azamgarh and Rampur are historic. It indicates wide-scale acceptance and support for the double engine Governments at the Centre and in UP. Grateful to the people for their support. I appreciate the efforts of our Party Karyakartas. @BJP4UP
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 26, 2022
Referring to BJP victory in two Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh, Modi called it historic. "The by-poll wins in Azamgarh and Rampur are historic. It indicates wide-scale acceptance and support for the double engine Governments at the Centre and in UP. Grateful to the people for their support. I appreciate the efforts of our Party Karyakartas," he said.
Expressing gratitude to voters in Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi and Punjab, the Prime Minister said that the BJP will keep working among the people and keep raising issues of public welfare."
Gratitude to all those who voted for @BJP4India in Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi and Punjab. We will keep working among the people and keep raising issues of public welfare," Prime Minister Modi added.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
MP coach recalls 23-yr-old dream on maiden Ranji win
Maharashtra cyclist finishes on podium in toughest race
Luxury resorts: Key stopover on road to topple govts
Why hills are drawing more astro tourists post Covid-19
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi
Summer means suffering: How workers survive Gulf heat
Govt to pump Rs 200 crore to rejuvenate 67 B'luru lakes
In gay abandon...
Birthing depression