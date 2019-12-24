Cabinet approves more funds for Swadesh Darshan project

The government on Tuesday approved the release of Rs 2482.07 crore fund for the development of infrastructure and tourist amenities under the Swadesh Darshan tourism project, launched in the previous regime of the NDA government in 2015.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Out of a total Rs 2482.07 crore, the Cabinet gave its approval to release of Rs. 627.40 crore for the 10 projects sanctioned during 2018-19 under the Swadesh Darshan scheme of the Tourism Ministry. A fund of Rs 1854.67 crore was approved for sanctioning of new projects during 2019-20.

“Under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, Tourism Ministry is developing critical tourism infrastructure in the country in a sustainable and inclusive manner to make India a world-class tourist destination,” the government said in a statement after the Cabinet meeting.

Development of critical tourism infrastructure will catalyse the private sector investment in revenue-generating projects, the government hoped.

“This, in turn, would lead to positive enhancement of overall experience to the tourist resulting in increased footfalls in the areas, growth of revenue and employment,” it added.

Under the scheme, a total of 15 "tourism circuits" have been identified for development.

They are Himalayan Circuit, North East Circuit, Krishna Circuit, Buddhist Circuit, Coastal Circuit, Desert Circuit, Tribal Circuit, Eco Circuit, Wildlife Circuit, Rural Circuit, Spiritual Circuit, Ramayana Circuit, Heritage Circuit, Tirthankar Circuit and the Sufi Circuit.