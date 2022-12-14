Centre asks Maharashtra and Karnataka to form ministerial team to address border issue

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asked Karnataka and Maharashtra to form a six-member team comprising ministers from both the states to address border area issues. He also advised the two state leaders not to issue provocative statements till the Supreme Court pronounce its verdict.

Shah chaired a meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to soothe tempers on the border dispute between the two states.

Both sides have kept a positive attitude and agreed that border disputes cannot be resolved on the streets and can be only done through constitutional methods, Shah told reporters after the meeting.

A six-member team will be formed with three ministers each from Maharashtra and Karnataka.

An official committee comprising IPS officers of both the states will also be constituted to maintain law and order situation at border areas, he said, adding that there should not be any problem for people residing in both the areas, including businessmen, travellers and students.

"The discussion was held in a positive atmosphere and both the CMs, keeping a positive approach, agreed that the boundary issues the states are currently facing should be resolved by following a constitutional path. It was decided that none of the states will come up with any claim or demand until the Supreme Court announces its verdict on the dispute," Shah said.

Shah also requested both the state's opposition parties not to give provocative statements.

“Some fake Twitter handles have been generated in the names of prominent leaders. The situation is serious because posts from such fake handles hurt sentiments of people from both the states, and then, incidents happen. Hence, it has been decided that FIRs will be registered in such cases, and the people responsible for this will be exposed,” he stated.

Though the deadline for setting up the committee was not set, Bommai said it would be formed soon.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra were also present at the meeting. The border dispute dates back to the 1960s after the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines. Maharashtra laid claim to Belagavi which was part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency as it has a sizable Marathi-speaking population. It also laid claim to 80 Marathi-speaking villages which are currently part of Karnataka. However, Karnataka has refused to part with its territory.