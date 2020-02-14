Centre spent over Rs 3,800 cr on publicity of government schemes, says Prakash Javadekar

The central government has spent over Rs 3,800 crore on the publicity of government schemes over the last three years, Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

In reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Bureau of Outreach and Communication, a media unit under the I&B ministry, uses various forms of media including print, electronic and outdoor media as well as direct communication through printed material to shine light on schemes and programmes of the Modi government to create awareness among people.

Javadekar also detailed the expenditure incurred on creating awareness for schemes -- Rs 1,280.07 crore in 2016-17, Rs 1328.06 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 1195.94 crore in 2018-19.

He also gave a year-wise break-up of the expenditure on publicity through different media.

In 2017-18, Rs 636.09 crore was spent on print media, Rs 468.93 crore on audio visual, Rs 208.55 crore on outdoor publicity and Rs 14.49 crore on printed publicity, he said.

In 2018-19, Rs 429.55 crore was spent on print media, Rs 514.29 on audio visual, Rs 235.33 crore on outdoor publicity and 16.77 crore on printed publicity, Javadekar said.