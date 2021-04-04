Chhattisgarh Naxal attack: Congress calls for decisive action, slams Modi govt over deaths of 22 security personnel

The Congress on Sunday called for a decisive strategy to deal with the menace of Naxalism and slammed the Modi government for the deaths of 22 security personnel in an ambush set up by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh.

“I salute the martyrdom of the brave soldier who went down fighting Naxalites in Chhattisgarh. The entire nation is sad and angry at this incident,” senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

Congress’ chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah saying they were “too busy electioneering to take on the menace of Naxalism.”

Read: 400 Naxals had ambushed security personnel with heavy gunfire in Chhattisgarh: Sources

“TV proclamations ain’t enough. We need to put a decisive strategy and blueprint,” Surjewala said.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who was on a campaign trail in Kerala, called for “decisive action” to locate and rescue the missing jawans.

“I appeal to the state government to ensure the best care for a speedy recovery of the injured,” Rahul said.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi recalled former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s observations that Naxalism was the greatest internal threat to the nation.

“We certainly need something like Operation Green Hunt to hunt down the enemies of the country,” Singhvi said.