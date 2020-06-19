China’s attack was pre-planned: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

The attack by Chinese troops on Indian Army personnel in Ladakh was pre-planed said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday at the all-party meeting.

“This was pre-planned by China to attack our borders when India was busy dealing with COVID-19 and the economic situation,” said Banerjee.

According to a release issued by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) the Chief Minister said that she welcomes the Centre's decision to convene the all-party meeting and will support whatever decision the Centre takes regarding the issue.

“We fully support whatever decision the Central government takes for the country but we should also exercise precaution,” she said.

The Chief Minister said that even it causes problems Chinese companies should be kept out of India’s railways, telecommunication and civil aviation sector.

“We want peaceful coexistence with all our neighbors but we cannot ever compromise when our nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is violated,” said Banerjee.

Terming China as a “dictatorship” the Chief Minister said that India will ultimately emerge victorious.

“India will win and China will loose. Have that strength and confidence. Let us speak with unity. Let us think with unit. Let us work with unity,” said Banerjee.