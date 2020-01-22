Citizenship Act, National Population Register are a 'conspiracy' to take away voting rights: Congress MP Kumar Ketkar

Rajya Sabha MP Kumar Ketkar on Tuesday said the CAA and the NPR were part of a "conspiracy" to take away voting rights of citizens.

He was speaking at a protest organised here against the CAA, NPR (National Popular Register) and NRC (National Register of Citizens).

About 16 educational and social organisations, under the aegis of the 'Federation of Organisation for Social Justice Secularism and Democracy', had organised the protest.

The protest also sought to create public awareness on various aspects of the CAA, NPR and NRC, its organisers said.

The programme saw Ketkar, former UGC chairman Sukhdev Thorat and others addressing the gathering.

The journalist-turned-politician alleged the CAA and NPRwere part of a "conspiracy" to take away voting rights of citizens.

Ketkar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP were feeling uneasy because of peaceful protests over scrapping of Article 370 in J&K and the new citizenship law.

They wanted riots so that they could impose 'Emergency' in the country, the Rajya Sabha MP said.

He said the current ruling dispensation is afraid of non-violent protests, a method used effectively by Mahatma Gandhi against the British.