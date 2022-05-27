Congress backs Gehlot on views over minister's tweet

Congress backs Ashok Gehlot on views over minister's tweet

Gehlot said Ashok Chandna's tweet should not be taken seriously as he might be under pressure due to workload

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 27 2022, 21:31 ist
  • updated: May 27 2022, 22:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH photo

The Congress on Friday backed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on his views over a minister's tweet saying he may have done it out of tension due to work.

A day after the Rajasthan sports minister asked to be relieved from his post over the conduct of the CM's principal secretary, Gehlot said Ashok Chandna's tweet should not be taken seriously as he might be under pressure due to workload.

Chandna on Thursday expressed anguish over the conduct of Gehlot's principal secretary, referring to him as the "minister of all the departments" and said he would prefer being removed as a minister.

Chandna made his displeasure public through a tweet, saying he does not want to hold on to the "dishonourable" ministerial post.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said CM Ashok Gehlot has given a reply and has said that the minister has a lot of departments with him and he may have tweeted out of tension due to workload.

"Our governments work and those who work have tension. We have never seen our prime minister in tension and he is always seen smiling. You can see one who does not work does not have tension, even when petrol rates are going sky high," Khera told reporters when asked about the minister's remarks made in public.

Gehlot said Chandna had organised a state-level sports programme earlier and in the same way, a similar event-- Rural Olympics--is going to be held for the first time in Rajasthan in which 30 lakh people are likely to participate.

"A huge load is on him. Maybe he (Chandna) came under tension and made some comments. It should not be taken seriously... will talk to him," Gehlot told reporters.

The chief minister said he had not talked to the minister till now.

"He seem to be working under pressure, such a big responsibility has come on him, will see," Gehlot said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan
India News

What's Brewing

Beer made out of urine! Would you taste it?

Beer made out of urine! Would you taste it?

Lalu Prasad's fans ride on buffalo to meet him

Lalu Prasad's fans ride on buffalo to meet him

After 35 years, Karunanidhi’s statue back on Anna Salai

After 35 years, Karunanidhi’s statue back on Anna Salai

Instagram India brings 1-minute music tracks for Reels

Instagram India brings 1-minute music tracks for Reels

South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs

South Kolhapur to ban all ‘widow’ customs

Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD

Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in next 2-3 days: IMD

Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri

Eco concerns rise as railways revives line to Madikeri

Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts

Google's Imagen AI tool can produce photos from texts

 