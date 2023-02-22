Congress calls Jaishankar a 'failed' foreign minister

Charging that India's foreign policy has been reduced to photo-ops and a chest-thumping exercise, Congress on Wednesday called S Jaishankar a "failed" External Affairs Minister while claiming that his remarks on China border row have "demeaned" the valour of Indian armed forces.

Addressing a press conference, Congress Social Media and Digital Platforms chairperson Supriya Shrinate asked "what exactly does he mean" by saying that China is a bigger economy while India is a smaller economy and whether India is going to pick up a fight with a "bigger economy".

"Is he telling us that we are not capable of protecting our territorial sovereignty? What he is trying to do by saying this is essentially 'break and shake' the confidence of our Indian economy and demean the valour of our armed forces. This is one of the most blasphemous statements made by any foreign minister," Shrinate said.

Referring to Jaishankar's remark that he has been the longest-serving Indian Ambassador in China, she said he should then be able to tell when status quo on Line of Actual Control will be restored. "Why do the Prime Minister and you stay quiet on China? Why have we increased the trade deficit with China and we are almost funding the Chinese Army to do the incursions that they do," she said.

She asked, "As India's longest-serving Ambassador to China, what do you have to say on Chinese aggression at the border?"

Criticising Jaishankar for his remarks against Congress governments, Shrinate said she could keep attacking one's political opponents but not do this at the cost of national security.

"Foreign policy is supposed to further the interests of this country. Foreign policy is not supposed to be a tool to manage and allocate projects from foreign countries to one business group - that is Adani," she alleged.

Referring to the remarks of Jaishankar's father K Subrahmanyam on Gujarat riots that "those who did not save innocent citizens are asuras (demons)", she said he should listen to the words of the elderly who have wisdom and experience. "You should listen to your father... He may be old but has wisdom and experience and you should listen to him," she said.

Shrinate said the border with China was largely silent for the past 50 years after 1967 barring an incident in 1987 but asked why are there several incursions happening now under the Modi government.