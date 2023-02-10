Cong constitutes Subject Committee for plenary session

Congress constitutes its Subject Committee for plenary session on Feb 24-26

All PCC presidents and CLP leaders are also members of the panel

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 10 2023, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 22:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress on Friday constituted the Subjects Committee for the 85th Plenary session of the party to be held in Raipur, Chhattisgarh from February 24 to 26.

The members of the Committee include Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Chairperson of Congress parliamentary party Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, and former party chief Rahul Gandhi.

Besides them, all members of the party's steering committee, all chief ministers and CLP leaders, all state unit chiefs and heads of frontal organisations are its members.

"As per Article XV of the Constitution of the Indian National Congress, the Congress president has constituted the Subjects Committee for the 85th Plenary session of the Indian National Congress to be held from February 24 to 26, 2023 in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, with immediate effect," said an official statement from AICC general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal.

Other members of the Committee are A K Antony, Abhishek Singhvi, Ajay Maken, Ambika Soni, Anand Sharma, Avinash Pande, Harish Rawat, Jairam Ramesh, Kumari Selja, K C Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik, Oommen Chandy, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, P Chidambaram, Randeep Surjewala, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, Digvijaya Singh, and party treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal.

All PCC presidents and CLP leaders including chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, former chief ministers Bhupinder Singh Hooda, K Siddaramaiah, O Ibobi Singh are also members of the panel.

Chiefs of frontal organisations, leaders of Congress in Legislative Councils, and Nabam Tuki, the president of INTUC and chairman of the North East Coordination Congress Committee, are also made members of the panel.

