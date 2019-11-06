Congress leader Ahmed Patel meets Nitin Gadkari

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and is learnt to have discussed issues related to road and infrastructure projects in Gujarat, according to sources.
The Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat met Gadkari at his office and raised the requirement of road and infrastructure in his state, they said.
While he pointed out certain delays in infrastructure projects, he also took up the demands of improving road projects in Gujarat, according to the sources.
The sources also indicated that no politics was discussed during the meeting.
Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com
For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here
For election-related news in Haryana, click here