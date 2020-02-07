Congress leader Naseem Khan files complaint against Sambit Patra

Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Naseem Khan has out BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra for an fake video that he had posted.

In the shared a video on Twitter, in which Naseem Khan can be seen saying, 'Pakistan Zindabad, if Modiji has courage, if Rajnath drank his mother's milk, then file a sedition case.'

Patra wrote, "Can anyone check the truth of this video for me? People in social media say this person is Congress leader Nasim Khan who is raising slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and challenging Modi ji ..Please run a fact check on this friends ..do let me know."

However, Naseem Khan lodged a compliant with the Saki Naka police station in Mumbai.

Khan said that the BJP has stooped to the lowest levels while campaigning for the Delhi assembly elections and since their defeat is confirmed they are now resorting to cheap tricks like defaming the opposition parties.

"Patra has shared an old video on his official Twitter account without verifying it's veracity in a bid to defame me and the Congress party," he said.

According to Khan, a former MLA and ex-minister, Patra did this because he wanted to create a divide in the society and make use of it for political gains.

"This video was fabricated by a RSS worker during the Vidhan Sabha elections. Even at that time a complaint was filed against the fake video with the police. And it was found that they person had edited the original video to make this fake video.Despite all this, the vicious BJP is spreading the fake video again," said Naseem Khan.