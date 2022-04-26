Congress leader Sunil Jakhar likely to face two-year suspension

Senior Punjab Congress leader Sunil Jakhar may face suspension for two years while former Union Minister KV Thomas may lose his organisational posts as part of disciplinary action against them for taking positions against the party.

Jakhar was issued notice for his statements against the party line and Thomas for attending a seminar of CPI(M) despite Sonia Gandhi's instructions not to do so.

The five-member disciplinary committee headed by senior leader AK Antony met here on Tuesday and recommended action against the leaders. They have sent their recommendations to party chief Sonia Gandhi for a decision.

Sources said Jakhar may face suspension for two years while former Thomas may lose his organisational posts. At present, Thomas is an AICC member and Political Affairs Committee in Kerala.

Congress General Secretary Tariq Anwar, who is also a member of the disciplinary committee said the panel has discussed complaints received from Meghalaya, Punjab and Kerala. "The Committee has taken a unanimous decision which has been sent to the party president for her final approval," he said.

Responding to media reports about his possible suspension, Jakhar said, "I wish the Congress party good luck."

Thomas said he has come to know through the media that the committee has met. "Congress president will take a decision, I'll continue to be a Congressman. Let's see what will be the decision," he said.

Jakhar has been making statements against party leaders, especially against former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

The action against Thomas came after he attended a seminar on Centre-State relations organised by the CPI(M) as part of its Party Congress. On the advice of the Kerala unit, Sonia had instructed Thomas, Tharoor and Manishankar Aiyar not to attend it.

While Tharoor and Aiyar did not attend, Thomas went to the seminar, which was also attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and praised Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Congress' Kerala president K Sudhakaran wrote to the central leadership seeking action

