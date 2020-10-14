Congress misleading farmers, spreading lies: Rajkumar Chahar

BJP MP and national president of the party's Kisan Morcha Rajkumar Chahar on Wednesday accused the Congress party of misleading farmers and spreading misconceptions about the new farm laws.

Chahar said the Congress was spreading lies that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system will be ended due to the new laws.

MSP will continue to exist, he asserted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the country that MSP will continue but still, the Congress is trying to mislead the farmers of the nation, Chahar told reporters at the party office here.

Congress ruled the country for 55 years but it kept the farmers in the dark and in poverty, he claimed.

The protest against the farm laws is being done by those under whose rule the condition of farmers deteriorated, Chahar said.

The country has a large number of small and marginal farmers and the new laws will let them sell their produce at any place to get more value for the produce, he added.