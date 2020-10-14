Congress misleading farmers: Rajkumar Chahar

Congress misleading farmers, spreading lies: Rajkumar Chahar

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Oct 14 2020, 23:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 23:14 ist
BJP MP and national president of the party's Kisan Morcha Rajkumar Chahar. Credit: Twitter Photo (@RajKchahar1)

BJP MP and national president of the party's Kisan Morcha Rajkumar Chahar on Wednesday accused the Congress party of misleading farmers and spreading misconceptions about the new farm laws.

Chahar said the Congress was spreading lies that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system will be ended due to the new laws.

MSP will continue to exist, he asserted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the country that MSP will continue but still, the Congress is trying to mislead the farmers of the nation, Chahar told reporters at the party office here.

Congress ruled the country for 55 years but it kept the farmers in the dark and in poverty, he claimed.

The protest against the farm laws is being done by those under whose rule the condition of farmers deteriorated, Chahar said.

The country has a large number of small and marginal farmers and the new laws will let them sell their produce at any place to get more value for the produce, he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Farm Bills
Congress
farmers
minimum support price
BJP

What's Brewing

It was all yellow! Fan paints house in CSK colours

It was all yellow! Fan paints house in CSK colours

Samsung launches Galaxy M31 Prime with quad-camera

Samsung launches Galaxy M31 Prime with quad-camera

Great Barrier Reef lost over 50% of corals since 1995

Great Barrier Reef lost over 50% of corals since 1995

Apple 5G iPhone 12, 12 mini coming soon to India

Apple 5G iPhone 12, 12 mini coming soon to India

 