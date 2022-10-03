Congress President Poll Live: High Command mulling party structure overhaul after polls
Congress President Poll Live: High Command mulling party structure overhaul after polls
updated: Oct 03 2022, 08:38 ist
Track the latest updates related to the Congress presidential elections right here with DH.
08:37
After the downpour of last night that created iconic images, day 26 of #BharatJodoYatra started on dot at 6:30 am from the heart of historic Mysuru. @RahulGandhi & padayatris will be walking 22 kms at a fast clip today, to reach end point 3 hours before usual schedule at 4:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/QzFFE33RKx
Congress high command in no hurry to decide on Rajasthan leadership issue
The Congress central leadership is in no hurry to decide on the Rajasthan leadership issue, with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appearing to be consolidating his position and the High Command receiving advice not to precipitate the matter at this point of time.
Kharge pitches for consensus on Cong Prez poll, Tharoor says 'no'
Mallikarjun Kharge pitched for a consensus on Congress president election when rival candidate Shashi Tharoor telephoned him recently but decided not to force him after the senior MP, whom he described as his “younger brother", insisted on a democratic fight.
Huge crowd gathers at Bharat Jodo Yatra from Hardinge Circle to Pandavapura in Karnataka
Congress mulling party structure overhaul after prez polls
Congress may go for an overhaul of its organisational structure after the presidential election next month by bringing in teamwork to the core of its leadership's functioning.
