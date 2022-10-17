Congress Presidential Polls Live: History beckons as Congress gears up for 6th election for party president
Congress Presidential Polls Live: History beckons as Congress gears up for 6th election for party president
updated: Oct 17 2022, 08:01 ist
Track the latest news and updates on the Congress presidential polls as the grand old party gears up to elect its first president in 22 years.
08:00
History beckons as Congress gears up for 6th election for party president
Around 9,300 leaders and workers on Monday will choose between Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor as to who will be the new Congress president, as the party will witness the first contest in the last 22 years and sixth in its 137-year-old history.
Won't hesitate from taking advice of Gandhis: Kharge
Veteran Congress leader, Mallikarjun Kharge said on Sunday that he would not hesitate from taking advice from anyone, including Gandhi family, in running party affairsif he wins the party president’s election that is slatedfor Monday.
Embrace change, show courage: Shashi Tharoor in final appeal to Congress electors
Calling on electors to show courage to "embrace change", Congress' presidential polls candidate Shashi Tharoor on Sunday asserted that in the change he envisions, the party's "values and loyalties" will remain the same with only the ways of achievingthe goals undergoing a transformation.
