Uniform Civil Code undesirable at this stage: Congress

Congress says Uniform Civil Code undesirable at this stage

The party's top leadership held its parliamentary strategy group meeting before the Monsoon session today.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 01 2023, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 22:29 ist
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh during a press conference, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress on Saturday stuck to its stated stand on the uniform civil code (UCC) saying it is undesirable at this stage and noted that it will comment further if a draft bill or a report on the issue comes up.

The party's top leadership held its parliamentary strategy group meeting where they discussed various issues to be raised during the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning July 20.

The Congress is set to corner the government on issues of Manipur violence, wrestlers protest, inflation, rising unemployment and the manner in which various governors are conducting themselves.

Also Read | Uniform Civil Code: One nation, one law...and many worries

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the party had already made its stand clear on the UCC on June 15.

He said since there is nothing extra during the last 15 days on the matter, the party has nothing to add on it as of now.

"On June 15 we issued a statement, but there is no change in stand on UCC," he said.

"When there's a draft and a discussion we will participate and examine what is proposed. As of now, all we have is law commission public notice for responses. The Congress reiterates the statement as nothing new has happened," he said.

On the Delhi ordinance issue, on which AAP is seeking opposition support, the party said it will take a call when the legislation comes.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

UCC
uniform civil code
Congress
Parliament
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

In a first, West Indies fail to qualify for Cricket WC

In a first, West Indies fail to qualify for Cricket WC

King Charles awards ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ director

King Charles awards ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ director

Netflix documentary on Stallone coming this November

Netflix documentary on Stallone coming this November

Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title

Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title

Raghav, Parineeti offer prayers at Golden Temple

Raghav, Parineeti offer prayers at Golden Temple

Shimla turns hiker-friendly with walkways construction

Shimla turns hiker-friendly with walkways construction

SP workers cut tomato-shaped cake on Yadav's birthday

SP workers cut tomato-shaped cake on Yadav's birthday

First ever 'ghost particle' view of Milky Way captured

First ever 'ghost particle' view of Milky Way captured

 