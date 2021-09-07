Congress to bring law against lynching if voted to power in UP

The Congress will prepare a proposal for bringing a law against mob lynching and send it to the President if voted to power in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the party said Monday.

National chairman of Congress' Minorities Department, Imran Pratapgarhi, said the party resolved to set up a legal cell in its minorities department for solving problems of the minority community through legal means.

Pratapgarhi said this while addressing the 'Parivartan Sankalp Sammelan', organised by the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee Minorities Department.

State Chairman of the Minorities department Shahnawaz Alam, in his address, said if Congress came to power, it would make a law against mob lynching.

A 16-point resolution was also issued on the occasion which said that the Congress would withdraw cases registered during the anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests and give compensation.

All the riots that took place during the regime of Samajwadi Party in the state would also be investigated, it said.

National Secretary and joint in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, Dheeraj Gurjar stressed on the importance of becoming a partner in the real development of the state.

Congress is “the only party”, which can give momentum to the pace of development, he said.

People of all religions can remain safe, Gurjar said, adding that when people of all castes and religions stand together under the flag of Congress, Uttar Pradesh would be able to become 'Uttam Pradesh’.

UPCC president, Ajay Kumar Lallu, who presided over the conference said only Congress was raising the voice of the people and their interests.