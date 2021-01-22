Congress to have new elected President by June 2021

Congress President Rahul Gandhi with senior party leader Sonia Gandhi and KC Venugopal during Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress party will have a new elected president in June 2021, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal said on Friday.

The schedule for organisational elections will be announced soon, he said, as a meeting of the Congress Working Committe was underway.

The CWC had in its earlier meeting decided to hold organisational elections, following a storm in the party in August last year over a letter to Sonia Gandhi by a group of 23 leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Hooda, Prithviraj Chavan, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari and Mukul Wasnik raising issues.

Sonia Gandhi had last month met some of these 'letter-writers' and discussed the issues raised by them.

