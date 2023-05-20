Congress victory in Karnataka a rejection of divisive politics: Sonia Gandhi

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday described her party's victory in Karnataka as a rejection of the politics of divisiveness and corruption and reaffirmed the commitment towards prosperity, peace and progress of the state.

Though she missed the swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru earlier in the day, she released a video statement in which she thanked the people of the state for giving the Congress a "historic mandate". She said the mandate was for a "pro-people" and "pro-poor government".

"It is a rejection of the politics of divisiveness. It is a rejection of corruption. I would like to reassure the people of Karnataka that the Congress government which has been sworn in today will stand by its commitment to implement the promises made to them," she said.

Sonia said she was proud that in its first meeting, the Siddaramaiah cabinet had approved the immediate implementation of the five guarantees promised by the party.

"Congress remains committed to the prosperity, peace and progress of Karnataka," she added.