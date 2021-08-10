Congress will continue to fight against PM Modi's ideology that divides India, says Rahul Gandhi

Cong will fight against PM's divisive ideology: Rahul

He also alleged that the BJP has launched an assault not only on Jammu and Kashmir, but on the entire country

  Aug 10 2021, 16:04 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he and his party will continue to fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "ideology that divides India", even as he claimed that the Opposition is not being allowed to raise important issues like farm bills, snooping, unemployment and corruption in Parliament.

"I fight against Narendra Modi and we will continue to fight against his divisive ideology, the ideology that divides India," the former Congress chief said addressing a party function.

"We are not allowed to speak in Parliament on issues like farm bills, Pegasus (snooping controversy), corruption, Rafale (deal) and unemployment," he added.

Gandhi said the "assault" is not only on Jammu and Kashmir, but on Tamil Nadu and West Bengal as well.

"The assault is on the idea of India. While the assault in the rest of India is direct, it is indirect in Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

Gandhi alleged that the media in the country is being suppressed and not allowed to do its job.

"They (media) always have a fear when they report as their job is at stake," he said.

The Congress leader said his fight is not against a person or even on issues such as unemployment or corruption, it is against hatred and fear.

"I fight against hate and fear. The difference between the Congress and other parties is that we do not hate anyone and we do not believe in violence. The Congress is an army of peace and love," he said.

